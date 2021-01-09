The Junta de Andalucia has announced mass screening will be carried out in Velez-Malaga.

AS the Ministry of Health and Families continues to monitor the epidemiological evolution in all provinces, screening will take place in 33 towns in Andalucia.

-- Advertisement --



A date has yet to be set for the Covid testing, though it’s likely to be within the next few days, those people selected randomly will receive notification and further details.

The highest number of new infections in the Axarquia region are concentrated in Velez-Malaga, which has recorded almost 2,100 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mass screening in Velez-Malaga”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.