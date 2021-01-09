Man arrested for robbery and assaulting paramedic attending to the victim

NATIONAL POLICE arrested 18-year-old man in Jerez, Cadiz, for violently robbing a man and then assaulting the paramedic who was attending to his victim.

The detainee had approached the victim wielding a knife, and after assaulting him, throwing him to the ground and threatening him, he stole the valuables that he was carrying.

Once the attacker left, the young victim took refuge in a nearby apartment building and called the emergency services. He was injured and bruised due to the violent attack.

An ambulance arrived within two minutes and a paramedic proceeded to assess and attend to the victim inside the vehicle.

It was then that the alleged perpetrator arrived back on the scene, took a run at the paramedic, trying to attack him, and struggling with him until he saw the police arriving and fled.

National Police were able to determine the identity of the attacker, based on the physical characteristics and clothing described by the victims and witnesses. He was located the following morning and at the time of his arrest, he was carrying the knife that he had used in the attacks.

He appeared in the local Magistrate’s Court and was remanded in prison.

