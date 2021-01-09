Luxury Property Firm Offered GPs up to £100,000 to Privately Vaccinate its Workforce.



DOCTORS spread across the UK were offered £100,000 to vaccinate the workforce of a luxury property company as fears of a black market for coronavirus jabs grow. The Hacking Trust reportedly sent an email to NHS surgeries offering a “reward” for vaccinating its entire “frontline” workforce.

In an email that was exclusively seen by The Telegraph, the property investment firm, of Wandsworth, South London, said it would pay £5,000 for every jab given to its workers, according to The Hacking Trust introduced itself as a private medical company who is seeking to vaccinate its frontline staff as quickly as possible.

The email said: “We require approximately 20 vaccinations and we understand you are operating a Covid-19 vaccination centre. We have been informed that many appointments are not kept and some do not attend at all. On this basis, we would like to be informed as soon as possible of any “no shows” or cancellations on any given day which would result in unnecessary wastage of the vaccination.”

The company then went on to say that it would donate the £5,000 sum as a charitable donation to the surgery or staff member directly but it has fuelled fears of a black market for jabs. A spokesperson said: “The Hacking Health Trust has offered in open correspondence to some GPs charitable donations to staff or surgeries in this difficult time for any vaccines which were unused. We had heard that some vaccines were being unused due to missed appointments. We would apologise that our good intentions have been misinterpreted.”

A director of the Institute for General Practice Management, Robyn Clark, which represents NHS GP practice managers, said: “The IGPM are appalled that this company would offer money to practices to essentially jump the queue.”

