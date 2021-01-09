Ireland Battles Europe’s Fastest Growing Covid Outbreak

IRELAND is currently battling the fastest-growing Covid-19 outbreak in Europe as weekly cases surge by 300%.

According to research conducted by John Hopkins University, the Republic of Ireland is currently in the midst of Europe’s fastest-growing Covid-19 outbreak. Week-by-week Irish Covid cases have risen by 300%. This puts the country far ahead of Spain, second place for growing outbreak, which has seen a 67% rise in infections.

Of Ireland’s 140,727 confirmed cases, 40% have become infected in the last two weeks following the government’s controversial decision to reduce lockdown restrictions over Christmas. Many have attributed the surge in infections to many members of Ireland’s large overseas diaspora returning home for Christmas alongside the decision to reopen pubs and restaurants which led to mass social gatherings.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2336 people have died in Ireland from the coronavirus. The majority of Ireland’s infections are in the Greater Dublin Area where a significant portion of the country’s citizens are concentrated.

Professor Paddy Mallon, a medical professor and hospital consultant, told RTE that unless the virus is controlled “we will see some very unfortunate events”, warning that the current spike in cases poses a “very bleak outlook for our health services.”

