HUNDREDS of truckers left stranded in Spain’s Alicante as a heavy snowstorm rendered the roads impassable

More than three hundred truckers were stuck in the Bulilla Industrial Estate in Villena in Alicante for six hours on Friday, January 8 as the A-31 in the direction of Valencia was blocked to heavy vehicles because of the heavy snow fall in the area. The Red Cross arrived on the scene at 6:30am and distributed hot drinks and food to the lorry drivers as they waited until noon to get on the road.

Elsewhere in Alicante, the AP-7 motorway between Ibi and Alcoy was cut off to lorries until noon, and several secondary roads were closed.

On Saturday, January 9, Madrid’s Barajas airport remains closed due to the snowstorm and Renfe has cancelled all trains to and from the Capital as Storm Filomena continues to batter the country.

