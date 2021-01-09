Hapless Staffordshire Thieves Pocket Dial Police During Break-In

A PAIR of hapless Staffordshire burglars have been compared to the thieves in Christmas classic Home Alone after they pocket dialed police during a break-in.

An officer in Staffordshire called the thieves the “world’s unluckiest burglars” and compared them to the comically inept crooks in Christmas classic Home Alone.

Chief Inspector John Owen said one of the pair accidentally sat on his phone and rang 999 as they attempted a bungled break-in, allowing officers to listen to the crime in progress.

“I think we have just arrested the world’s unluckiest burglars,” the Staffordshire policeman wrote on Twitter. “Whilst committing a burglary one of the bungling burglars has accidentally sat on his phone & dialed 999.”

“We (received) a call detailing all of their antics up to the point of hearing our patrols arrive to arrest them.”

To emphasise the comic ineptitude of the two thieves, CI Owen added a gif of the “Home Alone” character Marv, whose fictional burglary in the hit film was famously ill-fated due to the cunning of Macauley Culkin’s iconic kid character Kevin.