Global Drug Gang Based in Sevilla Chinese Restaurant Busted

THE GUARDIA CIVIL has busted a sophisticated drug gang that shipped cannabis to 45 countries from their base at a Chinese restaurant in Sevilla.

Operation Huluxu, led by Guardia Civil alongside other Spanish and international agencies, took place over Christmas and targetted an international drug trafficking network that distributed cannabis across the globe.

From their headquarters at a Chinese restaurant in a Sevilla industrial estate, the sophisticated gang allegedly shipped huge quantities of cannabis across five continents through various European countries. Twenty alleged gang members have been arrested, eleven in Spain and nine between France, Italy, and Poland.

Guardia Civil has seized over 240 kilograms of cannabis, alongside cash, 2 plantations and extensive documentation that investigators say reveals the massive extent of the network’s operation. Sourcing the drugs from Andalucian suppliers, they disguised the packages as hotel and catering supplies and shipped them to the UK, France, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Hungary, and Germany.

Their elaborate criminal network was uncovered when German police informed the Guardia Civil that they had seized 7 kilos of cannabis in Leipzig that had originated in Sevilla and was bound for the UK. The gang allegedly moved their drug consignments through several European countries, where members would receive and resend the packages to 45 countries across five continents.

A Chinese restaurant in Sevilla’s Carretera Amarilla industrial estate, located on the city’s east side, served as the gang’s headquarters, meeting place, and money laundering outlet. Guardia Civil says that Operation Huluxu has made a major disruption to the lucrative trade of cannabis smuggling across the continent.

