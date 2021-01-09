Fury As Foreign Supertrawlers Can Still Plunder British Waters.

-- Advertisement --



Foreign supertrawlers will still be allowed to pillage the coasts of Britain despite Brexit because the government cannot work out how to ban them. A government insider admitted ministers cannot ‘exclude these boats altogether’ and are only able to control what form of fishing they do. For example, they can ban methods such as bottom trawling in Marine Protected Areas but will not rule on the size of the boat or its nets.

MPs and campaigners have branded it not good enough and are seeking ways to ban supertrawlers outright. It comes after a report warned ships that use this form of fishing should be stopped from ‘bulldozing a national park’.

It had been hoped that leaving the EU would see the last of the huge vessels, which campaigners claim cause environmental damage. But massive ships such as the Margiris have since been spotted off the British coastline, despite it being banned from Australia amid claims it drained fish stocks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fury As Foreign Supertrawlers Can Still Plunder British Waters”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.