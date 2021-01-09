FIRST case of UK Covid variant detected in Spain’s Murcia as coronavirus infections continue to climb

The regional health authority in Murcia confirmed on Friday, January 8, that the first case of the mutant Covid-19 variant first detected in the UK has been found in a passenger who recently travelled from the United Kingdom to Murcia. The new strain, SARS-CoV-2, is thought to be up to 50 per cent more contagious than the original virus.

-- Advertisement --



Health authorities confirmed that the 25-year-old man “normally resides in the UK and had travelled to Murcia for the Christmas period,” as reported by Murcia Today. Seven people who had been in contact with the infected man were also tested; one of these tested positive, one negative, and the others are awaiting results.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows that coronavirus cases in Murcia are continuing to grow, and the region extended its restrictions on January 7. The president of Murcia, Fernando Lopez Miras, imposed border restrictions on 33 municipalities and extended the night-time curfew by one hour, to 10pm.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “First Case Of UK Covid Variant Detected In Spain’s Murcia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.