FA CUP Shock As Non-League Chorley Knock Out Championship Derby County after they are decimated by Covid-19

In most extraordinary circumstances in today’s FA Cup third-round ties, Non-League part-timers Chorley, booked their place in the fourth round, by defeating Championship club, Derby County 2-0.

With four divisions separating the two clubs in the football league, it was left to the coronavirus to even the playing field, as Derby suffered an outbreak of the virus at the club, sending the whole first-team squad into isolation, as well as interim manager, Wayne Rooney, to end up fielding a team of youth team players, to fulfil the tie, or risk getting booted out of the competition.

On a freezing sub-zero, cold afternoon in Lancashire, on a pitch that had been covered by blankets overnight to stop it freezing up, the National League North side had Connor Hall with his goal after 10 minutes, and then Mike Calveley, six minutes from time, to thank for sending them through against a team with an average age of 19 years, and without one single minute of first-team experience amongst them.

Although a victory under the most bizarre of circumstances, this match only goes to show the true magic of the FA Cup competition where teams from all divisions are pitted against one another, and now Chorley can dream of being drawn out against one of the top Premiership clubs in the fourth round.

