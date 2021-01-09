El Ejido backs the circular economy

EL EJIDO town hall stepped up strategies for clearing plastic from rural areas, improving pathways and clearing verges.

All of this is accompanied by an awareness campaign, explained Agriculture and Environment councillor Francisco Perez.

“In an agricultural sector as competitive as ours, rural health and safety are fundamental,” he said.

“A well-structured and clean countryside where recycling is a priority is essential to maintaining our position as national and international market leaders.”

The councillor went on to stress that the administrations, growers and agricultural companies needed to make a constant, year-round joint effort.

This was especially important at the end of the growing season, said Perez, whose department has been removing discarded plastics from rural areas since last July.

The town hall was at present emphasising to growers that once plastic, whatever its origin or use, was removed, it had to be taken to authorised dealers for recycling.

Not only did this avoid polluting rural areas and damaging the sector’s image but it was also an advance towards sustainability and a circular economy aimed at eliminating waste and continually reusing resources.

