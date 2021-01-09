Donald Trump’s Ex-Lawyer to Testify Against President for ‘Wrongdoings’

Donald Trump’s Ex-Lawyer Michael Cohen Plans to Testify Against President for ‘Wrongdoings’.

Former lawyer to the President, Michael Cohen, has revealed that he will be working with American agencies following Trump’s “failed” attempted to “destroy America”. Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer has taken to social media to say that he is working alongside American officials who are looking into the President and the First Family.

Michael Cohen, 54, worked for Trump as his personal lawyer between 2006 and 2018, acting as the Vice President of Trump Organisation, as week as Co-President of Trump Entertainment.

After no longer working for Donald Trump, Cohen has since unleashed blistering attacks on the former The Apprentice boss, often branding him a “con man” and a “cheat”. In recent days, Cohen hasn’t held back when it came to speaking about the President following a large group of Trump supporters storm The Capitol building while Congress was sitting.

Taking to Twitter just hours after bosses at the social media platform permanently suspended Trump’s account, Cohen tweeted to his 511,000 followers: “I have been asked and have agreed to cooperate with multiple government agencies to provide testimony on the wrongdoing by #Trump and the #TrumpFamily.

“I am doing this in large part as #Trump and family have tried, and thankfully failed, to destroy America’s democracy.”

