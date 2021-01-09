DOCTOR WHO Fans Vote Richard Ayoade As The Next Doctor in a poll carried out



In a poll conducted by Metro.co.uk, to find out which actor the fans would like to see replace Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who, amid reports that Jodie will leave the role at the end of the next series, ‘Crystal Maze’ presenter and ‘IT Crowd’ star, Richard Ayoade came out on top with 38 per cent of the votes.

Ayoade definitely has the right quirky personality to bring to the role, and the right look as well, and was 6/1 favourite to land the main role on the iconic BBC series.

Lots of well-known names appeared in the poll results, including Kris Marshall from ‘Love Actually’ who came in second place with 33 per cent, after being in contention many times in the past when the topic of a new Doctor had cropped up, but he never got the role, could this be his time?

Jo Martin polled 12 per cent, and is the only one who has actually played the role, albeit briefly, in series 12, when she was revealed to be a past incarnation of the Doctor

Also doing well in the poll results was Michaela Coel, of ‘I May Destroy You’ fame, had 6 per cent of the votes, possibly another female in control of the Tardis, and Fleabag creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge also took 6 per cent of the votes.

