Des O’Connor Hid Parkinson’s Battle For Three Years

Des O’Connor’s widow, Jodie Brooke Wilson has revealed to the Daily Mail that he had been sadly diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease back in 2017, but had refused to let the public be aware of it, only telling his immediate family, instead, preferring to always project his happy persona, right until his death on November 14, 2020, aged 88, from sepsis, just one week after taking a bad fall at his home, which Jodie is convinced was a result of the symptoms of his illness.

Wilson, aged 51, said, “Des dealt with it very privately. He didn’t want people to feel sorry for him and for it to be what they first thought about when they saw him. He was diagnosed in 2017 but he thinks he had had it for a while”.

She added, “Des wanted people to be uplifted chatting to him, rather than thinking about his illness. It was a very gradual thing. When he was told, he was very upbeat about it. He dealt with it, saying, “Yes I’ve got it, but I’ll keep taking the tablets and keep smiling”. That’s what he did, took the tablets and kept smiling”.

