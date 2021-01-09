Dads Army Racist Phrases

The BBC has come under fire for airing an episode of the much-loved series that contained what is believed to be an offensive word for Asian people.

It’s understood that the BBC has its own rules on discriminatory or racist words that cant be aired, and it may be it’s broken one of these rules itself.

-- Advertisement --



The 1974 radio special of the series included the word Ch*** twice without a previous underlined warning or pre-airing warning.

The episode featured on radio 4 extra, and unlike other episodes aired, did not have a specific warning similar to a 1971 episode which featured the phrase “Fuzzywuzzys”, a term used by soldiers of the British army for military personnel from Sudan.

Fans of the show complained that issues were being made where there weren’t any. The BBC spokesperson said we warn viewers so the content does not surprise them, with phrases they may not understand.

If rules are broken, an independent investigation must take place.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dads army racist phrase ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.