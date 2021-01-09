Costa Del Sol Tourism Suffers Biggest Loss In 40 Years

COSTA del Sol tourism suffers its biggest economic loss in 40 years due to Covid

According to data released by the Costa del Sol Tourism Company on Friday, January 8, the region has suffered its biggest financial loss in over 40 years due to coronavirus restrictions on 2020. National and international lockdowns and travel bans during the pandemic last year have resulted in €10.3 billion in losses for the tourism sector, representing 9.3 million fewer holidaymakers than in 2019.

According to the president of the Company, Francisco Salado, 2020 has been “the worst year in history for tourism in the province.”

In total, Malaga airport in the Costa del Sol saw a 71 per cent decline in tourists up to November last year, with the UK usually accounting for 2.2million travellers, who didn’t arrive in Spain in2020. Visitors from Germany also fell by 75.6 per cent, France by 71.2 per cent, and 84.7 per cent fewer tourists arrived from Ireland.

On a positive note, travel expert Paul Charles from the PC Agency has predicted that the tourism industry in Spain’s Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol should begin to get back to normal by summer 2021. He tweeted: “I was asked when I thought holidays would be “on” again? I’d book for 1st May onwards with certainty.”

