CHINESE doctor and Covid expert labels their vaccine ‘the most unsafe in the world’ as a plethora of side-effects are discovered

In a controversial move, a doctor and Covid expert in China has claimed that the nation’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine is the least safe of all the jabs that have been developed. Dr Tao Lina, from Shanghai, alleged the vaccine has some 73 side effects when he posted to his social media account, which currently has 4.8 million followers, on Tuesday, January 5.

-- Advertisement --



However, Lina has since removed the post and slammed western news outlets for “twisting” his words and blackening his name, claiming his comments were written in “an extremely sarcastic” manner.

Beijing health authorities granted conditional approval to the Sinopharm vaccine on December 31, with the aim of delivering the jab to several million people by mid-February.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Chinese Doctor Labels Their Vaccine ‘The Most Unsafe In The World’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.