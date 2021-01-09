Carboneras to help the self-employed

CARBONERAS town hall is providing subsidies for the self-employed and owners of small businesses hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Applicants stand to receive up to €1,000 from a €145,000 allocation that the town hall has set up to boost the local economy while assisting those who create employment and make the effort to keep their businesses open.

“This will help them to continue to do,” said Carboneras mayor Jose Luis Amerigo Fernandez.

“We are well aware of the adversity that the pandemic has brought with it, which has encouraged us to take on this municipal commitment,” he added.

Amerigo went on to say that the town hall had wanted to carry this out this earlier and launched the scheme as soon as the Junta de Andalucia gave the go-ahead “something we had been requesting since August,” the mayor said.

“Carboneras residents can rest assured that we are going to put all possible resources at their service and try to alleviate the social and economic consequences of the coronavirus,” the mayor pledged.

Applicants have until February 5 to apply for the town hall for this subsidy whose terms and conditions can be consulted at the town hall’s https://carboneras.sedelectronica.es/ website.

