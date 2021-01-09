Boeing 737 Passenger Jet Vanishes From Radar Before 10,000ft Dive Into Indian Ocean.

A Boeing B737-500 passenger plane has crashed into the sea after disappearing from radar shortly after takeoff when it plunged “10,000ft” into the ocean. The Sriwijaya Air passenger plane lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta earlier today en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province.

It’s been reported the flight fell 10,000ft in less than one minute, roughly about four minutes after taking off, – it had more than 50 people on board. Flightradar24 tweeted: “We are following reports of a missing Boeing 737-500 in Indonesia. We hope to have more information soon.”

The flight monitoring website later added: “Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.” Passenger records also have details of 5 children on board and at least 53 adults, it is unclear if this number includes air staff.

Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement. Within the last few minutes, debris has been found floating in the sea.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more information.

