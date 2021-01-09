Body Found Buried In Snow In Madrid

BODY of a man found buried in the snow in Madrid

The body of a 54-year-old man was found was discovered in Zarzalejo in the Sierra Oeste area of Madrid at around 1:30pm on Saturday, January 9, and according to Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid the person had been dead “for some time” and appeared “without external signs of violence.”

Government sources have thus far confirmed that the victim was found “buried by snow” and that “the causes” of death are under investigation.

Storm Filomena is currently raging across the country, bringing unprecedented levels of snowfall, resulting in blizzards in several areas. Early on Saturday morning, the army had to be drafted in to rescue stranded drivers on Madrid’s M607 as the road remained impassable due to ice and snow. Renfe has also temporarily suspended all trains travelling to and from the capital.

