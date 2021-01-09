Bat Boxes Installed In Spain’s Rojales To Control Mosquito Population

BAT shelter boxes installed in Spain’s Rojales to control the mosquito population

A town in Spain’s Costa Blanca has gone batty in a bid to control the mosquito population in the area. The Department of Natural Heritage in Rojales has installed 30 wooden shelter boxes for bats in the area, who can enjoy a cosy new home and feast on the abundance of insects.

As bats are protected in this country it is an obligation to ensure they are looked after, but it’s also to our benefit. These mammals are capable of consuming a huge amount of insects per day, and play a large part in keeping the numbers of mosquitoes down in the summer months. They also feed on moths, certain species of which are a plague to farmers.

According to the mayor of Culture, Historical and Natural Heritage, Inmaculada Chazarra, “each bat can consume up to a thousand insects in a night the size of a mosquito. These mammals contribute to improve crop yields and protect human health.”

