At Last Gibraltar has Pfizer

Gibraltar has today received its first doses of Pfizer vaccines.

After landing at Gibraltar airport, a military transport plane unloaded Gibraltar’s first batch of the vaccine it so desperately needs.

Announcing on social media that the vaccines had arrived chief minister for the Rock Fabian Picardo said it’s here at ST bernards hospital ready for the fightback to begin.

Gibraltar has experienced one of the most worrying times in its history as a new strain of the virus spread like wildfire through the Rock, namely SARS-COV-2.

This is the fightback, but everyone must remain vigilant until the full vaccination programme is complete.

