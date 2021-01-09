ARMY of police confront dozens of anti-lockdown protesters on Clapham Common

Metropolitan Police confirmed on Twitter that several people have been arrested for staging an illegal anti-lockdown protest attended by dozens in Clapham on Saturday, January 9. The march, organised by the group StandupX, began at Clapham Common and proceeded down the high street, with demonstrators shouting “take your freedom back.”

-- Advertisement --



The group called for participants in a Twitter post on Friday, writing: ‘LETS MARCH TOMORROW 9TH JAN IN THE THOUSANDS 12PM CLAPHAM COMMON.

‘If you’re fed up of lockdowns, new legislations, 97% false positive RTCPR tests, admitted exaggerated death figures, losing your business, extended hospital appointments then march with us tomorrow.’

Police responded to the post in an open letter, reminding people that staging a protest wasn’t a valid reason for flouting lockdown rules and promising that they would take “appropriate enforcement action” if people turned up at the demonstration.

The Metropolitan Police wrote on Twitter: ‘Five people have been arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in Clapham Common today.

‘Gathering for the purpose of a protest is not an exemption to the rules. Those looking to gather today are urged to stay at home, or face enforcement action by officers.’

On January 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the UK would be plunged into a tough Tier 4 lockdown with people once again being asked to stay inside in an effort to stem the surge of Covid-19 infections.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Army Of Police Confront Anti-Lockdown Protesters On Clapham Common”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.