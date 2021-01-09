Army Called In To Rescue Stranded Drivers In Spain’s Madrid

ARMY called in to rescue hundreds of stranded drivers in Spain’s Madrid

According to the Madrid 112 Emergency and Security Agency, about 1,000 cars were rescued from the roads in Madrid in the early hours of Saturday morning, January 9, after becoming stranded when snow and ice from Storm Filomena made progress impossible. The Military Emergency Unit (UME) was deployed at dawn to assist the people who remain stuck in their cars.

The situation for the passengers is extremely precarious due to the freezing temperatures, and the Immediate Logistics Response Team has been distributing blankets to people on the M607 road who are unable to move their card due to the condition of the road.

On Saturday morning, Mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez Almeida, reminded people that “the situation is extremely serious” and reiterated his message that no-one should travel unless it is essential.

Storm Filomena has been battering Spain since Wednesday, January 6, with severe weather alerts throughout the country for torrential rain, icy winds and heavy snowfall.

