Martine McCutcheon, singer and former East Enders and West End actress, who also starred in Love Actually, was tonight (Saturday) unmasked as ‘Swan’ on ‘The Masked Singer’, making her the third celebrity to be eliminated in this second series of the hit ITV show.

Martine had managed to go all the way, even adding a phoney American accent, without judges Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, and Davina McCall even mentioning her name, despite giving clues along the way to her identity in the lavish ‘Swan’ outfit, although Jonathan did guess who it was right at the last moment before the mask was removed.

Martine showcased her superb vocal talents, but ended up in the final two, along with ‘Sausage’, after the earlier heats had seen ‘Robin’, ‘Badger’, ‘Dragon’ go through to the next round, where ‘Sausage’ will join them next week.

Martine now joins Mel B, and Sophie Ellis Bextor as the celebrities to be eliminated from this year’s series.

