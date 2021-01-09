Andalucía May be Facing Even More Restrictions In Coming Days

ANDALUCIA may be facing even more restrictions in the coming days as the coronavirus situation continues to worsen

The Minister of the Interior, Elias Bendodo, has suggested on Saturday, January 9, that since the Covid situation in Andalucía is “negative” and infections “are rising again in a worrying way, in the coming days more decisions will be made” in relation to further restrictions for the region.

The new Covid measures are due to come into effect on Monday, January 11, with bars and restaurants being forced to close at 6pm and the curfew extended by one hour, to 10pm. However, Bendodo has indicated that even more extreme measures may be required to stem the surge in infections, as there are currently 1,232 people in Andalucían hospitals.

“At the rate we are going,” he said, “in the next few days we will have to make more decisions in this regard. We are reaching the end of the tunnel, but the situation in Andalusia continues to be worrisome and caution must be exercised”.

Adding that he is mindful of the economic effects lockdown restrictions have on businesses, Bendodo added “that as far as possible we will try to reconcile things so that economic activity and employment do not cease, and that the health crisis affects the economy as little as possible.”

