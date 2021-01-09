Almeria province says Adios to Storm Filomena

STORM Filomena, which caused practically nationwide chaos, left its mark on Almeria without the deadly virulence unleashed elsewhere.

The province was spared the storm’s tragic onslaught that took two lives in Malaga and two more in Madrid and Calatayud (Zaragoza). Instead, Almeria had to withstand heavy rain as well as two days of incessant snow that fell in areas and municipalities 800 metres above sea level.

Schools were closed, affecting 234 pupils on the first day, rising to 1,897 pupils on the second.

The Diputacion provincial council launched its Winter Road Plan guaranteeing access to towns and villages after snow closed 30 roads to traffic, principally in Sierra de los Filabres, Almanzora and Los Velez.

Although the majority were cleared, five roads still affected by snow and ice had to remain closed while drivers were obliged to use chains on another 15.

For the first time since 2005, Almeria City also saw a few snowflakes but these soon turned to sleet and rain.

During the 72 hours that Storm Filomena remained in the province, weather stations recorded more than half of 2020’s total rainfall.

Although the rain was welcomed by agricultural growers in a largely water-poor province, there were complaints that few would benefit from it.

“Once again, as happened with Storm Gloria, we see how rain reaches the province but none of the administrations have taken steps to stop this water from flowing into the sea so that it can be used for irrigation,” declared Jose Antonio Fernandez, president of the Almeria Federation of Irrigators (FERAL).

Growers were also discouraged by the effects of Storm Filomena and plummeting temperatures.

“Production will not meet earlier expectations,” warned Coexfal, the association that represents the province’s fruit and vegetable growers.

