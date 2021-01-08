YOUNG killer whale rescued from Scottish Island beach after being stranded and all on its own.

Locals of Sanday island, near Scotland made an amazing rescue with the help of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) and their trained medics. The young killer whale, only thought to be three or four years old, was lucky to have become stranded where people knew exactly how to help.

The 3.4-metre-long orca was first noticed by Colin and Heather Headworth, who live on the island. They gave a quick call to Emma Neave-Webb the local BDMLR area coordinator who then organised the rescue.

Emma told Live Science, “My very first thought when I got the phone call was that it was a common dolphin, because we see them around here this time of year,

“But as soon as I got out of the vehicle, I could hear it squeaking, and I was like, what is that?”

“[An] orca was the last thing I was expecting; I didn’t believe it until I saw the white eye patch,”

The orca was gradually sinking in the sand as the tide came in and would have drowned without the intervention of humans. The team managed to get the orca upright and keep the blowhole free of water. With the use of a dolphin stretcher the crew of eight worked hard to get the whale back out to sea, where it then went off in search of its pod.

