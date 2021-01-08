Women with ‘Whole Lives Ahead of Them’ Jailed for Smuggling Cocaine

THREE women with ‘whole lives ahead of them’ have been jailed by Lewes Crown Court for Smuggling Cocaine.

The three women, Shaliquah Talbot, aged 27 from Slade Road, Erdington in Birmingham, Shantori Daniels, aged 23 Acfold Road, Handsworth, also from Birmingham and Catara Mattie, 20, from Greater Manchester were all caught as they attempted to bring Cocaine into the UK.

The three women all arrived at Gatwick Airport on November 11 2020 after flying from Kingston Jamaica, when they were stopped and searched by Border Force officers. They were found to have nearly one kilo of cocaine inside them.

Gatwick Branch Commander Mark McCormack for the National Crime Agency said, “These young women had their whole lives ahead of them, instead they chose to risk their immediate futures in pursuit of money, and will now have to live with the consequences.

“Their stories should be a stark reminder to those who would attempt to do the same – it simply isn’t worth the risk.

Mattie was sentenced to three years behind bars and Daniels to 32 months by Lewes Crown Court on December 9. Talbot was sentenced on Thursday to 32 months.

