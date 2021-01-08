US Rioters Face Up To 20 Years in Prison Under Trump’s BLM Law.

Pro–Donald Trump rioters could face serious penalties for subverting the presidential election process. More than 60 people were arrested after rioters breached the Capitol, assaulted officers, and stole items, including government laptop, law enforcement said on Thursday. Additionally, the stolen laptop may have contained “sensitive national security information,” according to a police report.

Members of the pro-Trump mob who targeted the US Capitol Building could face up to 20 years in prison because of a previous order made by the president himself. Acting US attorney for DC Michael Sherwin said yesterday that ‘all options are on the table’ for charging those involved with the violence which left four dead in Washington DC on Wednesday.

‘We are looking at all actors here. Not only the people who went into the building,’ he said during a press conference. Police say they are now hoping to find at least 36 more suspects in addition to the 81 already arrested after the FBI put out a call yesterday for people to help identify those at the riots.

A large group descended on the Senate and House Chambers, vandalised statues, fired tear gas and defaced property in terrifying scenes. Officers say the suspects – part of a group of white supremacists, Holocaust deniers and conspiracy theorists – are wanted for a number of crimes, including inciting a riot and weapons charges.

The Department of Justice has promised to bring them all before the courts. The acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, said in a statement: ‘The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our Government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law.’

