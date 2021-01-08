UK Fishermen Halting Exports To EU Over New Bureaucracy As Leave.Eu Moves To Ireland.

Fishermen in the UK are stopping exports to European Union countries over new border bureaucracy introduced by the UK government as part of Brexit. It comes as the Brexit campaign group Leave.eu has moved its internet registration to the Republic of Ireland in order to keep its .eu domain name after the UK left the European Union.

-- Advertisement --



The group was founded by businessman Aaron Banks and supported by Nigel Farage and has pushed for the hardest possible Brexit since it pushed for Leave in the 2016 referendum. Business owners said they had tried to send small deliveries to France and Spain to test the new systems this week but it was taking five hours to secure a health certificate in Scotland, a document which is required to apply for other customs paperwork.

In the first working week after Brexit, one-day deliveries were taking three or more days – if they got through at all. Owners could not say for sure where their valuable cargo was. A trade group told boats to stop fishing exported stocks.

“Our customers are pulling out,” Santiago Buesa of SB Fish told Reuters. “We are fresh product and the customers expect to have it fresh, so they’re not buying. It’s a catastrophe.”

On Thursday evening, the Scottish fishing industry’s biggest logistics provider DFDS Scotland told customers it had taken the “extraordinary step” of halting until Monday export groupage, when multiple product lines are carried, to try to fix IT issues, paperwork errors and the backlog.

Scotland harvests vast quantities of langoustines, scallops, oysters, lobsters and mussels from sea fisheries along its bracing Atlantic coast which are rushed by truck to grace the tables of European diners in Paris, Brussels and Madrid.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Fishermen Halting Exports To EU Over New Bureaucracy As Leave.Eu Moves To Ireland”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.