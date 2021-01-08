UK Approves Third Covid Vaccine

UK approves the Moderna jab, its third Covid vaccine

Health regulators in the UK gave the country a huge boost on Friday, January 8 when it was announced the Moderna Covid vaccination had been granted emergency authorisation, making it the country’s third coronavirus jab, after Pfizer/BioNTech’s offering and the home-grown Oxford/AstraZeneca. Now, the government has announced that it has ordered an additional 20 million doses of the Moderna jab, on top of the seven million which were pre-ordered.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “This is further great news and another weapon in our arsenal to tame this awful disease.

“We have already vaccinated nearly 1.5 million people across the UK and Moderna’s vaccine will allow us to accelerate our vaccination programme even further once doses become available from the spring.

“While we immunise those most at risk from Covid, I urge everyone to continue following the rules to keep cases low to protect our loved ones.”

The USA has already begun rolling out the Moderna vaccine, and Spain is expected to receive the first doses in just over a week.

