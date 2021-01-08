“My focus now turns to ensure a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

Trump continued to praise his “wonderful supporters” and promised that “our incredible journey is only just beginning”.

The closest the President has ever come to conceding defeat was in a November tweet in which he claimed that Joe Biden “won because the election was rigged”. He later said he did not mean to suggest that his Democrat rival had actually won the race.

Trump’s unusually balanced words come as top Democrat officials called for him to be removed from the White House, just 13 days before he is due to step down as US President.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Trump Finally Commits to “Orderly” Transition of Power”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.