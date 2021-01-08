tragedy of death by distraction

The DGT Traffic authority in Spain has released data showing the main cause of death at the wheel.

Recent hikes in fines and more points taken away from licences seemed to some drivers a little harsh but the figures back up the heftier punishment.

In 2020, 60 per cent of all fatal road accidents in the Malaga province were caused by driver distraction and speeding was the number two cause involving another vehicle.

The age bracket suffering more fatalities was 45 to 54 years old, and the number of drivers or passengers hospitalized after an accident fell 15 per cent.

Whilst fatalities are down on Spain’s road the message being delivered from the Traffic Authority is there will be no tolerance for mobile phone use or other distractions at the wheel, drivers must be in control and focused all the time.

