SPAIN sees more snow in three days than Poland as Storm Filomena continues to batter the country

If the weather predicted by the State Meteorological Agency Aemet proves correct, by Saturday, January 9 Spain will have accumulated more snow in a mere three days than the traditionally colder northern European countries such as Poland. Storm Filomena has been battering the country since Wednesday with heavy downpours, icy winds and unprecedented snowfall, with Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska warning that we still face “difficult days” ahead.

Marlaska’s department has activated a ‘General Emergency Plan’ for the first time ever with 31 provinces in Spain on alert for extreme weather conditions on Friday, January 8; Toldeo, Cuenca and Albacete have been raised to an extreme risk level, with a predicted accumulation of 20cm of snow in 24 hours leading to risks of blizzards.

A weather station in Vega de Liordes, in the Picos de Europa, registered -35.6 degrees on January 7, just one day after another in El Clot de la Llança in Lleida recorded a temperature of -34.1 degrees.

The areas at greatest risk from snowfall are currently Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid, Aragon, La Rioja, Navarra, Extremadura, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia and Andalusia.

“In central areas, the worst will be on Saturday,” advised José Antonio Maldonado, director of Meteorology at Meteored.

