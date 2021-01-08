Spain Registers 25,456 New Cases With The Incidence Rate Now At 350.

The Ministry of Health reported 25,456 cases of coronavirus today, Friday, 12,327 of which have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours, compared to the 6,498 registered on Thursday, a big jump. Below is a full run-down of the figures from all the regions of Spain.

The current average incidence of infections in Spain in the last 14 days continues to increase, now standing at 350.48 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the 321.01 reported on Thursday by the Ministry of Health. Regarding deaths by Covid-19, the department, headed by Salvador Illa, has reported 199 more this Friday, of which 590 have been registered over the last week. This brings the total death toll from coronavirus in Spain to 51,874 people.

Currently, there are 14,951 patients in the hospital due to Covid-19 throughout Spain, with 2,318 in an ICU. In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,944 admissions and 1,537 discharges. Over the last week, 2,665 people have been admitted to hospital and 242 to an ICU. The occupancy rate for beds due to coronavirus stands at 12.22 per cent this Friday and in ICUs at 24.05 per cent.

Cases by Region

Of the 12,327 people diagnosed yesterday, 3,659 were from in Madrid, 2,943 in Catalonia, 1,101 in Extremadura and 1,020 in Castilla y León. In addition, 385 have been detected in Andalucía , 436 in Aragon, 148 in Asturias, 317 in the Balearic Islands, 190 in the Canary Islands, 136 in Cantabria, 228 in Castilla-La Mancha, 22 in Ceuta, 201 in the Valencian Community, 709 in Galicia, 17 in Melilla, 33 in Murcia, 182 in Navarra, 424 in the Basque Country and 176 in La Rioja.

Regarding diagnostic tests, 804,158 have been carried out from December 29 to January 4, of which 513,251 have been PCR and 290,907 antigen tests. The total positivity rate stands at 14.09 per cent.

