Something cheerful for gloomy times

THE Jazz Minstrels Street Band’s debut performance in Orba raised €225 for Caritas.

Celebrating the jazz and good vibes found on the streets of New Orleans, the Plaza de la Pelota venue was supplied by Orba town hall, which also coordinated the seating.

Local musician and the Jazz Minstrels’ tuba player, Jose Angel Sendra, got everybody’s heads together, making it possible for experienced musicians from six countries to play together.

The band is the pet project of trumpeter Mike Summers, who lives in Pedreguer and plays and teaches jazz on the Costa Blanca.

The Jazz Minstrels include three British musicians, two from Spain and one each from Germany, Belgium and France and Holland.

Although the weather was cold and windy, a modest but enthusiastic crowd turned up and gave generously to Caritas Orba which has now received €245, part of which was donated after the event by fans unable to come out in such cold weather.

Mike and the other musicians were very happy with the new band’s promising start.

“Something cheerful can come out of these gloomy times,” Mike told the Euro Weekly News.

The Jazz Minstrels Street Band can be heard on Sound Cloud and Youtube and Mike Summers Jazz Fan Club in Facebook.

