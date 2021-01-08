shocking difference in gas prices

In a recent investigation into the shocking difference in bottled gas prices, the exact cost can be revealed.

Today Friday, January 8 two outlets for bottled gas were visited to ascertain the current ‘winter’ price of a bottle of the “orange ” butane gas, so-called as they are all the bottles are coloured bright orange.

The price difference is astonishing between two suppliers.

One a normal Repsol garage, the other a bottled gas yard in Fuengirola (Malaga) on an industrial estate. The two locations are 5 mins from each other by car.

Its only fair to point out that one bottle while still being coloured orange is lighter and has ergonomically designed handles .it is easier to pick up as well as being lighter in weight, (see photo).

Consider the shock though when realising that a normal old-style all metal bottle is 12.70 euros and the new one which does look modern is 16.85 euros!

The product you are buying is the gas, but it would seem the public is now paying for the design department at Repsol.

Again in fairness to Repsol, there may be customers who can now easily move a gas bottle with its big plastic handles and lighter weight, but will those people pay nearly 30 per cent more per bottle?

Where is the cheapest gas in your area?

