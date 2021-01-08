Romeo’s Jet Ski On Sale on Ebay

ROMEO Dale Mclaughlan has placed his jet ski for sale on eBay.

Dale McLaughlan, aged 28 from Scotland made the news after breaching COVID-19 restrictions and jumping on his Seadoo Spark jet ski and heading across the Irish Sea for the Isle of Man to see a girl. The journey took the Scot nearly five hours, all despite the fact that he cannot even swim.

After landing on the Isle of Man he was swiftly thrown in jail for the restrictions breach, but after an early release, he made it home for Christmas. He still couldn’t see Jessica Radcliffe, aged 30, as further restrictions were in place.

The eBay listing currently has a single bid, that has not met the reserve price, so the famous jet ski is still up for grabs. The listing said, “For sale is 2015 seadoo spark 2up 90 bhp which famously cross the Irish sea on December the 11th from isle of whithorn to ramsey over 4.5 hours,”

“Very agile and fast enough for most definitely the most economical ski on the market trusted this ski with my life – please note jet ski is in storage and will be released after completion of sale spare keys are available for sale on ebay for £35,”

The sale ends on the January 15.

