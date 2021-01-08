Roads in Spain 2020 Historic facts and figures

There are some new facts and figures for 2021, and you should be aware of them, they are Historic.

New rules for motorcyclists first and they can now drive on the hard shoulder where there is one, but only when there is a traffic jam in the area also.

Two-wheelers also get the opportunity always to wear gloves more often as they become compulsory on two wheels.

In other very positive news, the lowest total number of deaths on Spain’s roads ever . They have dropped by more than a fifth in 2020, which is always good news.

21 per cent down the fatalities on Spanish roads are. With 870 deaths in 2020 and 213 fewer accidents in total, these figures suggest lower numbers of cars due to COVID. Still, Traffic bosses also claim new lower speed limits and average speed cameras have also played a part.

Again DGT the traffic authority in Spain remind us of bad weather in the next few weeks so keep your mode of transport whatever kind in tip-top condition and be aware of other road users.

