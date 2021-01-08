PORTUGAL Records Highest Covid Figures For Third Day In A Row reports the health authorities



Portuguese health authorities today (Friday) reported the highest daily record of Covid-19 cases, for the third day in a row, with 10,176 new cases in the last 24 hours, and again near the 10,000 figure which has been happening frequently this week.

Covid deaths today were 113, the first time the 100 daily barrier has been crossed, with 536 ICU cases reported, the highest number since November 29.

The worrying statistic is the national health board (DGS) has stated that there are now 3,451 Covid patients in hospitals, another record number, with the Observador newspaper pointing out, “These numbers show the growing pressure of the pandemic on the national health service”.

The more positive information though is that another 4,480 people have recovered, with still a reported 98,938 active cases across Portugal.

