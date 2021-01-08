Police Quiz 17-Year-Old Boy as Celebrity Restaurant Millionaire Boss Found Dead at £1m Home.

THE millionaire owner of a string of restaurants loved by a string of celebrities, including Bill Nighy, has been found dead at her £1m home. Sue Addis, 69, ran Brighton eateries Donatello and Pinnochio, often frequented by Premier League stars and Katie Price.

The restauranter was found dead at her cottage in Withdean at 6.55 pm yesterday, Thursday. A police spokesman said they have a 17-year-old boy in detention on suspicion of murder and say Sue and the suspect were known to each other. Sue opened Donatello with her husband Pietro, who she met while studying dance in London when she was 17, in 1967.

They ran the 400-seater restaurant with their three sons Leo, Stefano and Mikele. The family also own Pinnochio and Fat Leo in the city. In 2004, the family’s restaurant chain was named as one of the top 100 in the country and they have built an empire worth around £6million.

Sue had worked closely with Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion FC and previously sponsored their shirts. The family are also well-known in Brighton for their charity work as well as their restaurants. On December 23, Sue helped deliver Christmas dinners to a local homeless centre with her granddaughter.

One local said: ‘She was a lovely woman. I couldn’t believe it when my neighbour told me what had happened. During the first lockdown, she offered to give free food to people in the sheltered housing block – it was a really kind gesture. She’d go there asking if the residents needed anything and was very helpful. It’s so sad. Her poor family. I can’t begin to imagine what they must be going through.’

