Police Officer Injured In Capitol Riots Dies

POLICE officer who was injured in the riots on the US Capitol building dies

Officer Brian Sicknick, a member of the Capitol Police Force since 2008, has died after being injured while confronting rioters at the US Capitol building on Wednesday, January 6. Officials from the force said in a statement that Officer Sicknick collapsed at his divisional and died in hospital a short time later from his injuries.

His death brings the total death toll to 5 after pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building; one woman was shot and three others died from “medical emergencies.”

Democrats from the House Appropriations Committee said the “tragic loss should remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, Congressional staff, the press corps and other essential workers.″

________________________________________________________________________

