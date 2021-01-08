Police Hunt Fraudster who Injected Pensioner with Fake Vaccine

CITY OF LONDON police are hunting a “disgusting” fraudster who charged an elderly pensioner £160 to be injected with a fake Covid-19 vaccine.

London police have launched a hunt for the fraudster who injected a 92-year old woman with a fake Covid-19 vaccine after claiming to work for the NHS.

The man called to the pensioner’s home in Surbiton, southwest London, on December 30th claiming to be an NHS worker who’d been sent to administer her with the Covid-19 vaccine. After charging her £160, which he said would be refunded by the NHS, he jabbed her with a “dart-like instrument” according to City of London Police. He returned to the pensioner’s home on January 4th and asked for another £100.

Detective Inspector Kevin Ives said the fraud was “disgusting and totally unacceptable” and stressed that it was “crucial” that the fraudster is brought to justice as he “may endanger people’s lives”. City of London police has released two CCTV photos of the suspect and have called on the public to help them apprehend the fraudster.

He is described as a white man in his early 30s, who is about 5ft 9 inches (1.7m) tall, of medium build, with combed back light brown a London accent.

It is not known if the woman was administered with any actual drug, and the pensioner has exhibited no negative health effects since taking the fake jab.

