POLICE ACADEMY Franchise Star Marion Ramsey Dies Aged 73 after a short illness



Marion Ramsey, best remembered for her role as Officer Laverne Hooks in five of the Police Academy franchise movies, has died aged 73, after a short illness, it was confirmed today by her agent, to Deadline.

Her agent’s statement read, “Marion carried with her a kindness and permeating light that instantly filled a room upon her arrival. The dimming of her light is already felt by those who knew her well. We will miss her, and always love her”.

Marion’s career started out in theatre, where she starred in the original ‘Hello Dolly’ stage production on Broadway, and also travelled around the country in the touring show, and then played in the musical ‘Miss Moffat’, opposite Bette Davis, followed by another Broadway smash, ‘Eubie’, in 1978.

Her TV career started with the sitcom ‘The Jeffersons’ in 1976, before becoming a regular on ‘Cos’, the Bill Cosby sketch show, but then her biggest break came in 1984 when she played the icon part of Officer Laverne Hooks, with the distinctive high-pitched voice.

The Police Academy movies were hugely successful, from 1984 until 1989, and in among them, Ramsey had TV roles in such classics as MacGyver, Beverly Hills, 90210, and Modern family.

