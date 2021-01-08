ONLINE Giant Asos To Invest £90million In New UK Warehouse creating 2000 jobs

Asos, the online fashion retail giant has announced plans to invest £90million in developing a new 437,000 square feet estate with a warehouse, in Fradley Park, Lichfield, Staffordshire, which will create 2000 new jobs over three years, once it is completed, scheduled to be 2023.

The company reported pre-tax profits of £142.1million for the year to August 31, up 329% from £33.1million in the previous year, with a 19 pre cent increase in sales.

Nick Beighton, chief executive officer of Asos said: “This significant investment in infrastructure and large-scale job creation is a reflection of the confidence Asos has in its future and the quality of the skills and talent available in this well-placed location”.

Commenting on the news, Alok Sharma, the Business Secretary said the firm was a “great British success story” with a “skilled workforce”, and, “This job-creating investment in Lichfield is exactly the type of long-term commitment we need from businesses as we build back better from the pandemic”.

