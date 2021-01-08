Nine Killed in Massacre at Wake in Violent Mexican State

NINE PEOPLE have been killed and one injured in a massacre at a wake in the violent Mexican state of Guanajuato.

According to local authorities, a team of gunmen opened fire at a funeral wake in the city of Celaya in Guanajuato state, Central Mexico on Thursday evening. Viral footage shared across social media captured the sound of heavy gunfire and shocking images of victims lying dead across the funeral home.

This recent shocking attack is the latest incident in a wave of violence that has taken thousands of lives across Guanjuanto since two rival cartels began a grisly war in 2017. The local Santa Rosa de Lima gang are reportedly defending their territory from the infamous Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most violent and brazen crime groups who have been invading the country’s underworld in recent years.

The brutal cartel conflict has given Guanajuato the bleak title of Mexico’s deadliest state, despite the scenic local town of San Miguel Allende remaining a choice destination for American retirees.

CJNG has taken Mexico by storm in recent years, expanding from their native Jalisco state with a wave of shocking violence against rivals and government forces. Led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, one of the country’s most-wanted drug lords, there have been gruesome reports that the brutal gang inducts new members by making them cannibalize their victims.

