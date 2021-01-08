NIGHT classes in Spain’s Elche given curfew exemption so that classes can continue as normal

The IES Carrús, which operates four evening classes that begin at 5pm and don’t finish until after 10pm, has been granted an exemption to allow the classes to continue running as normal. The other institutes which operate night classes in Elche, The Professional Conservatory of Music, Severo Ochoa and La Asuncion can all finish classes before curfew to ensure students can return home without being fined.

The President of the Generalitat of Valencia announced new restrictions on Tuesday, January 6in an attempt to stem the surge of Covid infections, one of those being the extension of the night curfew from 11pm to 10pm.

In a further attempt to control the spread of infection, the Conservatory has been maintaining cross ventilation in doors and windows, and has thus advised students to dress warmly in January and February when attending classes.

The management thanked “our entire educational community for the effort made during the first term. The natural ventilation, added to the other measures, has meant that no case of contagion was registered”.

