Nice and warm in Oliva

OLIVA town hall has acquired 2,300 ponchos for infant and primary pupils to wear in their unheated classrooms.

With windows kept open to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the thick ponchos mean that the children will also be protected from the worst of the cold.

The ponchos were distributed during the Christmas holidays to the municipality’s state, state-aided and private schools.

“These are unique and complicated times for us all but with unity and social cohesion we can make life a little more comfortable in the classrooms,” Oliva’s deputy mayor Ana Morell said.

