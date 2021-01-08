Mystery as Body Found in Forest

MYSTERY as a body is found in a Scottish forest.

Emergency services were alerted at 11 am on Thursday and rushed to the forest scene in Aberdeen, Scotland. The body of a woman had been found at the Countesswells Forest in a car, and the circumstances of the death are a mystery.

Police were still on the scene in the forest on Thursday afternoon and police have started a major probe into the woman’s death.

The cause of death is not yet known and the woman’s identity was unknown too. The investigation is ongoing.

